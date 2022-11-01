Leidos completes acquisition of Cobham’s Special Mission business

Leidos building at Washingtonian Boulevard, Gaithersburg in Maryland, US. Credit: Maryland GovPics/Flickr (Creative Commons).

US-headquartered company Leidos has completed the acquisition of Cobham Aviation Services Australia’s Special Mission business for an undisclosed amount.

The companies had signed a definitive agreement related to the transaction on 2 August.

Following the acquisition, the newly acquired Special Mission business will be operated under Leidos Australia.

Leidos will leverage Cobham Special Mission’s existing customer base to mark its entry into Australia’s aviation market.

The acquisition will also add airborne surveillance and search and rescue mission capabilities to Leidos Australia’s existing portfolio.

Leidos chairman and CEO Roger Krone said: “Bringing in the Special Mission business will build on our global airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities while providing new opportunities for growth.”

Cobham Special Mission primarily provides airborne search and rescue as well as border surveillance services to the Australian Government.

This business currently owns and operates a total of 14 modified aircraft that provide mission-critical services such as providing aircraft for conducting search and rescue missions over land and sea for the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

The company also performs civil maritime operations under contract with the Australian Border Force for the surveillance and monitoring of the country’s 8.2 million square kilometres exclusive economic zone.

Besides, Cobham Special Mission runs different highly specialised mission training systems to train over 30 air crew annually.

Leidos Australia chief executive Paul Chase said: “On behalf of Leidos, I want to express a warm welcome to the Cobham Special Mission team.

“This team brings a tremendous reputation from across the industry and Government. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service to our customers.”