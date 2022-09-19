L3Harris wins spot on US DAF’s ABMS digital infrastructure consortium

L3Harris to help define capabilities to enable DAF’s vision for JADC2. Credit: © L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies has been selected to support the US Department of Air Force’s (DAF) advanced battle management system (ABMS) digital infrastructure consortium.

The company is one of the five members of the consortium.

Together, the five competitively selected industry partners will be responsible for designing, developing and deploying digital infrastructure for ABMS and command-and-control (C2) capabilities in support of the US Air Force (USAF) and Space Force (USSF).

In addition, L3Harris and other companies will work to determine standards and needs for ABMS Digital Infrastructure.

This work will directly support the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) effort, Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

Besides, the industry partners will define the required open-architecture design criteria as well as secure processing, data management and resilient communications to lay foundation for the ABMS.

L3Harris Technologies vice-president and chief technological officer Ross Niebergall said: “To embolden commanders with information and decision advantage, they need interoperability, which is a priority outcome for the collaborative consortium.”

According to L3Harris, ABMS is the backbone for distributed battle management across multi-domain environment and supports the operationalisation of the DAF’s JADC2 vision.

The system intends to deliver advanced capabilities to the USAF and USSF to provide a decision advantage over other peer threats.

One of the priorities of the US DAF, ABMS has a budget of more than $3.3bn.

Once established, ABMS will allow the US and allied military forces from multiple domains, including air, land, sea, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum, to receive a wide variety of data and information at the speed of relevance.

In April this year, SciTec won two contracts to support the US DoD’s JADC2 and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives for development of advanced capabilities for war fighters.