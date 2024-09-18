Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace (KONGSBERG) has announced the establishment of a missile production facility in James City County, Virginia, USA.
This development aims to meet surging global demand, particularly for the US Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force.
This facility will enhance KONGSBERG’s manufacturing capabilities, particularly its Naval Strike Missiles (NSM) and Joint Strike Missiles (JSM).
The new US facility marks KONGSBERG’s latest step in an expansion strategy, following similar developments in Norway and a newly announced missile production plant in Australia. With these investments, KONGSBERG seeks to address the need for missile production capacity in a period of heightened defence spending worldwide.
“The new missile production facilities in the US, Australia, and Norway address the strong and long-term demand for our unique technology and the critical need to strengthen collective defence capabilities,” said Geir Håøy, CEO of KONGSBERG. “We are delighted to continue to invest in the country to support American interests while creating jobs locally.”
Supporting US military capabilities
Positioned near US Navy facilities, the Virginia site will add capacity for missile assembly, upgrades, and sustainment. This includes the assembly of the NSM, an anti-ship missile, and the JSM, an air-launched rocket designed for missions like anti-surface warfare and land attack. The JSM, compatible with the F-35A, is the only long-range precision munition that preserves the aircraft’s stealth capabilities, making it an asset for US Air Force operations.
In June 2024, the US Air Force placed its first order for Kongsberg’s Joint Strike Missile (JSM) to equip its F-35A fighters, marking a $141m contract for all necessary rounds, containers, and test equipment.
Eirik Lie, president of Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, emphasised that the expansion aligns with the predictable demand from US military programmes.
“The US Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force are important customers for KONGSBERG’s Naval Strike Missile and Joint Strike Missile. Their demand signals gave us the predictability we needed to make this investment in the United States,” Lie said. “This will allow us to better serve our allies in the US and continue to expand that supply chain locally, building capacity and redundancy for these critical capabilities.”
Over $100m investment and job creation
The new Virginia facility will receive an investment exceeding $100m over the next few years. This capital will fund the acquisition of property, plant, and equipment. Additionally, the company plans to hire more than 180 employees, contributing to the local economy.
The Virginia facility will complement existing capabilities in Pennsylvania, where KONGSBERG produces Remote Weapon Stations (RWS) and remote turrets for the US Army and Marine Corps. KONGSBERG has ties to the US defence sector, with contracts for systems like the Naval Strike Missiles and the NASAMS air defence system, used to protect assets such as the White House and the National Capital Region.
The NASAMS is a short- to medium-range land-based air defence system first developed in the 1980s and jointly manufactured by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA) and RTX (formerly Raytheon), as highlighted by GlobalData’s “Thematic Intelligence: Missile Defense” report.
In May of 2024, Spain awarded Kongsberg a €410m ($444 million) contract to modernise its NASAMS air defence systems.
Expanding global defence infrastructure
KONGSBERG’s global expansion reflects the growing need for missile technology as nations strengthen their defence capabilities amid increasing geopolitical tensions.
This all comes amidst Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recently announcing an increase in the production of precision missiles, aiming to double output to strengthen strikes against Ukrainian targets.
In building production hubs across Norway, Australia, and the US, KONGSBERG aims to ensure a resilient supply chain, reinforce alliances, and meet the operational demands of military forces worldwide.
The Virginia facility is expected to enhance the US missile production capability and ensure the long-term sustainment of defence systems.
The factory is expected to be fully operational within the next few years, and production will ramp up to meet US military needs and the broader global demand for precision-guided munitions.