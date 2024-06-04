An artist’s rendition of two F-35 Lightning II fighter jets firing Joint Strike Missiles. Credit: Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace.

The US Air Force (USAF) has selected Kongsberg’s Joint Strike Missile (JSM) as its internal strike capability for its F-35A Lightning II multi-role aircraft.

According to a US Department of Defense update on 31 May 2024, this undefinitised contract – worth $141m (Nkr1.5bn) – provides all up rounds, containers and test equipment for the JSM.

The original equipment manufacturer, which has produced the stand-off missile since 2008, will continue production at its base in its namesake town of Kongsberg, Norway and complete the work by the end of August 2026.

Recently, the Nordic supplier welcomed the decision of the world’s largest operator of the F-35 – the US has nearly 400 F-35As in active service – to integrate its fifth-generation air-to-surface missile.

“The selection of JSMs by both the USAF and [the] Royal Norwegian Air Force also fully supports Nato’s vision for interchangeability of equipment between allied nations,” said Eirik Lie, Kongsberg’s president.

Joint Strike Missile on an F-16 pylon carried out at Orland main air station. Credit: Norwegian Armed Forces.

The missile system is primarily designed for integration with fixed-wing aircraft platforms to engage land and naval targets. It can be deployed to conduct anti-surface warfare and naval fire support missions in open sea, over land and littoral environments.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Years of tests and evaluation from as early as 2011 have confirmed the missile’s integration with the F-35 platform, as well as the F-16 Fighting Falcon and F/A-18 combat aircraft. Later, Kongsberg went on to conduct a fit check of the JSM on the external pylons of one of the US’ F-35 aircraft in May 2013.

Until now the USAF had previously deployed a variety of munitions within the platform’s internal carriage including the Joint Direct Attack Munition, Joint Stand-Off Weapon, Paveway IV guided bombs, AIM-120C AMRAAM, Brimstone anti-armour missiles.

On its external pylons, the service has previously used the Joint Air to Surface Stand-Off Missile, AIM-9X Sidewinder, AIM-132 ASMRAAM and Storm Shadow missiles.

The Norwegian Government aims to ensure that the value generated for its defence industry equals the value of its acquisition of 52 F-35As, 28 of which are currently in active service. JSM is therefore a key part of Norwegian plans for industrial collaboration, and there is a considerable potential for sale of the JSM to foreign customers.