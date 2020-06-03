KBR to provide avionics product and lifecycle analysis for USAF

KBR has won a $33.5m task order to provide product and lifecycle analysis of common avionics to the US Air Force (USAF) 638th Supply Chain Management Group (SCMG) and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC).

All common avionics for the USAF are managed by the SCMG and AFLCMC, including the Global Positioning System, precision attack systems, ground radio communications, RQ-4 Global Hawk, B-52 Stratofortress and the E-3 airborne warning and control systems.

The USAF Installation Contracting Center has given the multiple-award contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC).

Work under the five-year contract will be performed at Robins Air Force Base (AFB) in Georgia and other US locations.

As per the cost-plus-fixed-fee task order, KBR has to identify and address diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages. It is also required to provide software analysis and information assurance.



Additionally, the company will also help with reliability, maintainability, quality, supportability and interoperability issues with avionic systems, line replaceable units and shop replaceable units.

KBR Government US Solutions president Byron Bright said: “This new contract gives KBR another avenue for assisting the US military in sustaining weapon systems to meet the challenges of the future.”

Operating as part of Defense Technical Information Center, the DoD IAC programme provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users.

In April this year, KBR was awarded a position on the $6.4bn USAF Contract Augmentation Program V (AFCAP V) contract.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract was a multiple-award and included several other companies. It has a base performance period of eight years.