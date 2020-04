KBR has been awarded a position on the $6.4bn US Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V (AFCAP V) contract.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract is a multiple-award and includes several other companies. It has a base performance period of eight years.

KBR can compete on task orders to offer a complete range of contingency and humanitarian support for the US Government.

Tasks that will be performed by KBR include helping US military forces’ contingency related planning, implementing, training and supply.

The company will also assist with emergency and contingency building requirements, and logistics and commodities.



The location of performance will be determined based on the task orders and could include different locations across the globe.

KBR Government Solutions US president Byron Bright said: “When the US Government faces unexpected circumstances, KBR has the ability to quickly and adeptly meet challenges head-on anywhere in the world.

“We are honoured to serve the airforce through this contract, no matter how demanding the environment might be.”

This is not the first time that the company has won a seat on the contract type. It was selected to provide support services on previous AFCAP contracts. Since 2005, KBR has been granted positions on III and IV contracts.

Under these contracts, the company was involved in providing recovery efforts at Tyndall Air Force Base. The USAF base was severely damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018.