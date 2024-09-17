A KC-46A Pegasus aircraft of the US Air Force takes to the skies following a regular air refuelling training exercise above Colorado. Source: Aqeela_Image/Shutterstock

The US State Department has approved a prospective foreign military sale to Japan involving up to nine KC-46A aerial refuelling aircraft and a suite of equipment valued at approximately $4.1bn.

This move aims to strengthen Japan’s defensive and operational capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.

This decision follows the Defense Security Cooperation Agency’s notification to Congress, showing the US’s commitment to enhancing Japan’s capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.

The proposed sale bolsters Japan’s air mobility and refuelling operations. On July 1, 2024, a KC-46A Pegasus performed a 45-hour nonstop global flight, surpassing the previous 36-hour record. The flight highlighted the aircraft’s capability to refuel multiple aircraft types.

In addition to the aircraft, Japan’s request encompasses 18 PW4062 turbofan engines, 16 AN/ALR-69A radar warning receivers (RWRs), and 33 Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure (LAIRCM) Guardian Laser Turret Assemblies (GLTAs), among other systems. This array of equipment will support Japan’s air force with enhanced operational flexibility and improved defence against aerial threats.

Japan remains a key ally of the US and a stabilising force in the Indo-Pacific region.

The KC-46A, manufactured by Boeing Corporation, has aerial refuelling and cargo capabilities. Pratt & Whitney engines and electronic warfare systems from RTX Corporation and Northrop Grumman Corporation will complement the aircraft’s integration. These additions are set to enhance Japan’s operational reach and deterrence capabilities.

In November 2022, Boeing secured a contract to deliver two additional KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), raising the total number of KC-46A aircraft under contract with Boeing to six. The initial contract began in 2018, with Boeing delivering the first two KC-46A aircraft to Japan.

In 2023, Boeing was also awarded a $2.3bn contract to produce and deliver 15 additional KC-46A Pegasus tankers for the US Air Force, with deliveries expected to be completed by August 2026. This contract is the ninth production lot for the KC-46A.

The recent proposed sale also includes support elements such as training, logistics, and technical support, ensuring Japan can integrate and utilise the new systems. The principal contractors for this sale will be Boeing, Pratt & Whitney, RTX, and Northrop Grumman.

This strategic enhancement of Japan’s aerial refuelling capabilities shows a commitment to maintaining regional stability and fortifying the partnership between the US and Japan in the face of evolving global security dynamics.