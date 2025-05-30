The IAF and its Aerial Defense Array soldiers rigorously tested and deployed these laser systems on the battlefield. Credit: © IDF Spokesperson’s Unit/Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

A collaborative effort involving the Israel Ministry of Defense’s (IMOD) Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D), the Israeli Air Force (IAF), and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has led to operational laser intercepts for the first time.

This joint endeavour resulted in IAF Aerial Defense Array personnel deploying and using prototype high-energy laser systems in active combat scenarios.

These prototypes demonstrated their effectiveness by successfully neutralising numerous hostile targets.

IMOD DDR&D head brigadier general (retired) Dr Daniel Gold said: “The state of Israel is the first in the world to demonstrate large-scale operational laser interception capabilities. Our vision for deploying laser weapons was realised during the war with tremendous technological and operational success.

“Laser interception systems will provide an additional layer within Israel’s multi-tiered air defence array, which has been meticulously developed through the tireless efforts of the defence industries and Israel’s exceptional human capital.

“We will continue to advance this technology and deliver world-leading systems and capabilities to the IDF, turning vision into security in air, sea, land, and across every dimension.”

The laser systems employed in the field are a product of long-term technological advancements realised by Rafael, achieved through sustained collaboration with the R&D Division of the DDR&D.

These systems are part of Rafael’s suite of directed energy weapon systems, which were developed in partnership with the IMOD.

They are designed to complement the Iron Beam system, which is still under development and is expected to be delivered to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) later in the year.

Rafael chairman Dr Yuval Steinitz said: “Israel is the first country in the world to transform high-power laser technology into a fully operational system – and to execute actual combat interceptions.

“Based on its unique development of adaptive optics, Rafael’s Iron Beam system will undoubtedly be a game-changer with an unprecedented impact on the modern battlefield.”

During the ongoing conflict, the IAF and its Aerial Defense Array soldiers rigorously tested and deployed these laser systems on the battlefield.

The use of these technologies has resulted in high interception success rates, contributing to the protection of civilian populations and safeguarding critical national infrastructure.

DDR&D R&D Division head brigadier general Yehuda Elmakayes said: “During the war, we deployed several high-power laser system prototypes, resulting in significant achievements, culminating in the world’s first successful high-power laser interceptions on the battlefield.

“We are currently integrating these insights into the systems under development, while expanding the range of laser-based systems to protect Israeli civilians and IDF forces.”