The UK’s Puma HC2 fleet, which performs search and rescue in Brunei, has been axed. Credit: UK MoD/Crown copyright

The UK government has remained noncommittal on the prospect of donating axed Puma HC2 and CH-47 Chinook helicopters to Ukraine, coming at a time when defence remains in a holding pattern waiting for the long-awaited Strategic Defence Review.

In 2024, the UK announced that it would remove its 17-strong Puma HC2 fleet from Royal Air Force (RAF) service before the replacement Airbus helicopters were delivered, a significant blow to operational capability at key overseas sites such as Cyprus and Brunei.

With the HC2 retirement, UK forces in Brunei and Cyprus are absent an RAF-operated rotary search and rescue capability, until the new fleet of Airbus H145s come online in 2026.

In addition, at the same time 14 Chinook helicopters were also cut, representing 25% of the active fleet.

An order for 14 new CH-47 Extended Range variants has been signed between the UK and US defence prime Boeing, although the first platforms are not expected to be delivered until 2027 at the earliest.

The UK government has axed more than 25% of its Chinook force, with replacement platforms still years away. Credit: UK MoD/Crown copyright

In a 29 April parliamentary response, UK Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard said that any granting of weapons and equipment to Ukraine was made in response to official requests made by the Ukrainian government.

“We continue to liaise closely with Ukraine to deliver the capabilities they require to resist Russian aggression. Further decisions on Puma and Chinook will be made in due course and be communicated in the usual way,” Pollard said.

While the Puma fleet has been in service for 52 years, the airframes underwent a modernisation programme in the 2010s and could offer a short-term solution for troop movements and logistics behind the frontline. Upgrades to the HC2 force included new Turbomeca engines and improved instruments and avionics.

The CH-47s would provide a heavy-lift capability, although also being a more complex platform to maintain and operate.

Regarding the outgoing CH-47s, on 29 April, Maria Eagle, UK Defence Procurement Minister, said the “retirement” of the 14 oldest airframes “will be optimised to ensure that the Chinook Force continues to meet its many operational commitments”.