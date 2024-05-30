As Romania enhances its defensive capabilities through the acquisition of items like Patriot batteries and Gepard anti-aircraft artillery, defence companies can benefit from Romania’s increased defence spending. Source: Mircea Moira/Shutterstock

With Romania embarking on overhauling its military apparatus to meet Nato standards, defence companies worldwide are poised to capitalise on market opportunities, according to the latest insights from GlobalData, a renowned data and analytics company.

As the country seeks to replace ageing Cold War-era equipment and enhance its defence capabilities, a surge in acquisition spending presents entry routes for businesses vying to tap into Romania’s defence market.

Romania’s strategic shift towards modernising its military infrastructure has set the stage for a dynamic marketplace, as outlined in GlobalData’s comprehensive report titled “Romania Defense Market 2024-2029.”

Against evolving security dynamics, the country’s defence budget is slated to witness an uptick, with acquisition spending projected to soar from 33.8% in 2020 to a substantial 45.2% by 2029. This surge reveals Romania’s commitment to revitalising its defence capabilities and aligning with Nato standards.

Wilson Jones, Defense Analyst at GlobalData, emphasises the strategic imperatives driving Romania’s defence modernisation efforts. “With the Ukraine War, purchasing Russian equipment parts has become both uneconomical and politically difficult, increasing the likelihood of new system acquisition, and the age of Soviet-era equipment means many of these platforms are reaching their natural end of service life.,” Jones remarks.

As the country navigates the complexities of modern warfare and bolsters its defence posture, opportunities abound for companies offering solutions.

Historically, Romania has pursued a dual strategy of modernisation and new system acquisition to revamp its military inventory. Romania’s approach reflects a blend of foresight and operational pragmatism from the modernisation of TR-85 Main Battle Tanks to the procurement of platforms such as the MOWAG Piranha APC and F-35A fighters. By integrating Western technologies and weaponry into existing platforms, Romania aims to enhance interoperability with Nato allies while optimising logistics and operational efficiency.

Jones underscores the pivotal role of recent geopolitical events in shaping Romania’s defence procurement landscape. “Romania’s defence budget until 2022 followed a trend broadly similar across most of Europe, and more specifically the NATO alliance: a period of slight fluctuation and stagnation, followed by dramatic increases as the security situation deteriorated following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.,” he notes.

The emergence of novel threats, including cruise missile attacks and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), has shown the imperative for air defence systems and countermeasures. As Romania gears up to bolster its defensive capabilities with acquisitions such as Patriot batteries and Gepard anti-aircraft artillery, defence businesses stand to gain from aligning their offerings with the country’s evolving security requirements.

Some defence businesses have already started to capitalise on Romania’s increased spending. Romania’s acquisition of RTX’s AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles from the United States, MBDA’s contract to integrate Marte ER anti-ship missiles onto the Romanian Naval Forces’ H215M helicopters, and Hanwha Aerospace’s recent partnership with Romania’s Elie Carafoli National Institute for Aerospace Research (INCAS) are to highlight a few defence companies who have capitalised on the Eastern European countries increased defence spending.

In light of these developments, Romania’s defence modernisation journey offers a fertile ground for global defence businesses to forge partnerships, leverage market opportunities, and contribute to the country’s quest for enhanced national security. With a proactive approach to embracing technologies and bolstering its defence capabilities, Romania is poised to emerge as a player in the global defence landscape, offering a compelling proposition for industry stakeholders looking to expand their footprint in the region.