HII’s Mission Technologies division was recently awarded a task order to support the U.S. Air Force’s efforts to recapitalise and sustain its fleet of presidential and executive aircraft. Image courtesy of the U.S. Air Force.

HII announced on 15 August 2024, that its Mission Technologies division has been awarded a task order valued at more than $30m to assist the US Air Force (USAF) in sustaining and updating its fleet of presidential and executive aircraft.

The work, primarily to be carried out by an HII team based in Dayton, Ohio, will focus on improving the reliability and supportability of these aircraft and their systems.

The contract will be overseen by the USAF Life Cycle Management Center’s Presidential and Executive Airpower Directorate. This directorate is responsible for the lifecycle management of aircraft such as Air Force One, the E-4B, and other executive transport aircraft, including the C-12, C-32, C-37, and C-40.

The USAF Air Force One replacement programme, worth $3.9bn, was awarded to Boeing 2018, for the provision of two VC-25B presidential aircraft by 2024, based on Boeing’s 747-8 wide body jet airliner. However, inadequate wiring onboard deleted delivery with a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report from September 2023 expecting final delivery in October 2026. It also led to a programme extension of $12.4m, that, together with other costs, brought the total cost of the programme up to $4.229bn, according to the GAO report.

The current fleet of two VC-25 aircraft that were specially configures Boeing 747-200B airliners operating conjunction with Marine One helicopters.

The third-generation 747-8 airliner will be the largest Boeing 747 version, fearturing lengthened fuselage and redesigned wings, as well as improved efficiency, compared to its predecessor.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Grant Hagen, HII president of Mission Technologies’ Cyber, Electronic Warfare and Space (CEWS) business unit, highlighted the significance of the work, stating that the mission to enhance the reliability of VIP transport aircraft is a critical one. He expressed HII’s commitment to supporting these aircraft throughout their lifecycle.

“The Air Force’s decision validates the customer’s confidence in the work we’ve performed in this space for the last two decades and what we’ve been able to accomplish,” said Eric Wright, vice president of CEWS operations. “We look forward to building on that relationship as the work scope changes and the mission evolves.”

The task order was awarded under the Department of Defense’s Information Analysis Center (IAC) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) vehicle. These contracts are managed by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, which aims to enhance the Defence Technical Information Centre repository and support the wider research and development community.