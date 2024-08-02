The German Armed Forces have agreed with Thales and QinetiQ, two industry players in military technology and training services, to bolster its defence capabilities.
These contracts reveal Germany’s intention to equip its forces with the latest simulation technology and aerial training to prepare for complex threat environments.
Thales enhances mobile threat simulation
Through its partnership with the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw), Thales has secured a three-year contract to maintain and enhance the mobile threat simulators (Mobs) for training German aircrews. These simulators are designed to replicate ground-to-air missile threats in realistic combat scenarios, providing pilots with the experience necessary to survive and succeed in modern warfare.
The contract continues a 15-year collaboration under the Polygone programme, a tri-national initiative involving Germany, France, and the United States to improve air defence training. Thales’ role involves maintaining existing systems and integrating new technologies.
“Mastering modern aircraft in complex threat scenarios requires high quality training. We are thrilled to be able to continue supporting the German Armed Forces in the Polygone programme.” said Christoph Ruffner, CEO of Thales Germany.
QinetiQ secures largest training contract in history
Meanwhile, QinetiQ has been awarded the Aerial Training Services (ATS) contract, valued at €284m, ($307m) marking the largest and longest contract in its Global Threat Representation business history. Over the next decade, QinetiQ will deliver training services to all branches of the German military, including the Air Force, Army, Navy, and Special Forces.
The contract includes joint terminal attack controller training, Red Air operations, close air support, maritime air operations, and more, utilising a fleet of 11 PC-9 and four PC-12 aircraft. These training exercises are designed to replicate the full spectrum of aerial threats, ensuring that German forces are prepared for any scenario.
Steve Wadey, Group Chief Executive Officer of QinetiQ, emphasised the importance of this contract in the current global security climate. “In the current heightened threat environment, the award of the Aerial Training Services contract demonstrates QinetiQ’s commitment to ensuring the German Armed Forces are always operationally ready for their missions.”
A new era of military preparedness
Awarding these contracts to Thales and QinetiQ highlights Germany’s proactive approach to military preparedness.
By investing in simulation and aerial training services, the Bundeswehr is enhancing its current capabilities and laying the groundwork for a more adaptable military force.