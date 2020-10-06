German Eurofighters and RAF Typhoons to fly combined training missions

The German Air Force Eurofighter detachment in Estonia is conducting combined training missions with British Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoons from 5 to 8 October.

The detachment is on deployment to Ämari in Estonia as part of Nato’s enhanced Air Policing mission.

The RAF has deployed two Typhoons from 3 Squadron for the training mission.

German Eurofighter detachment at Ämari commander lieutenant colonel Sebastian Fiedler said: “When we deploy our fighter aircraft to the Baltic Allies, our RAF colleagues and we have the same mission under Nato Air Policing.

“Therefore, we want to exploit this training week to operate our fighters in a combined manner to further reinforce our interoperability.”



The missions are also conducted as part of the British-German Combined Air Policing project, which has completed three phases to date.

In May last year, the two airforces carried out training with the German Air Force taking the lead.

In July, a detachment of German Air Force Eurofighter fighters participated in a combined Quick Reaction Alert training in Lithuania with the RAF Typhoon jets.

This was carried out during the Baltic Air Policing mission. It saw the integration of the German detachment with the RAF Typhoons as part of the ‘plug and fight’ concept.

Related Report GlobalData's Covid-19 Industry Impact Report Get Free Report Latest report from Browse over 50,000 other reports on our store. Visit GlobalData Store

This is the third phase of the project, which will see the Typhoons ‘plugged into the German detachment to “fight” together’.

Both the countries will plan, carry out and de-brief the flying missions, which will also be centred on logistic and technical processes.

The next step of the project is scheduled for next year, where the RAF will host a German Eurofighter plug and fight detachment.