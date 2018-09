The French Air Force’s first two Pilatus PC21 training aircraft have landed at Cognac Châteaubernard Air Base for pre-delivery controls.

The Directorate General of Armament (DGA) is set to transfer the first training aircraft for the future pilot school in Cognac in order to train the French fighter pilots.

Two Pilatus PC21 trainers will help support the French Air Force’s plan to update the training syllabus for the pilots of its fighter jets.



The modernised training syllabus will help renew both the equipment and training methods used to train pilots, navigators, and weapons systems officers.

“Designed and developed specifically for student pilots, the Pilatus PC21 training aircraft offers a cost-effective and highly efficient training solution for airforces.”

Deliveries of the aircraft are being carried out under a service contract awarded by the DGA to Babcock Mission Critical Services France in December 2016.

The contract covers the provision and support of a fleet of 17 Pilatus PC 21 turboprop trainers for a period of eight years.

In addition, the company will be committed to providing support for ground simulation equipment, which includes two full mission simulators and three coaches, in addition to mission preparation and retrieval tools, as well as associated infrastructure.

All of the equipment for the training aircraft is slated to be delivered in early next year and will be under the ownership of the French Ministry of the Armed Forces in 2022.

The future fighter pilot training is expected to start in mid-2019.

Designed and developed specifically for student pilots, the Pilatus PC21 training aircraft offers a cost-effective and highly efficient training solution for airforces.