Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) has secured a role in the global C-130 Hercules support network, enhancing regional aerospace capabilities.
At the Farnborough International Airshow 2024, Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) unveiled an agreement that solidified Saudi Arabia’s position as a player in the C-130 Hercules maintenance domain.
The announcement, made in the presence of officials including Eng. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali and Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, highlights SAMI’s new partnership with Lockheed Martin. This collaboration grants Saudi Arabia authorisation to operate a service centre for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of C-130 Hercules aircraft.
According to GlobalData’s “Saudi Arabia Defense Market 2023-2028” report, the Royal Saudi Air Force has 32 C-130H in its fleet, acquiring the transport aircraft fleet from Lockheed Martin between 1965 and 1987.
This development is particularly noteworthy as it places Saudi Arabia among 14 nations with the capability to maintain these aircraft.
Eng. Abdulsalam Al-Ghamdi, Executive Vice President of Aviation and Space at SAMI, emphasised the significance of this move: “This step is of particular importance as it will enhance the C-130 Hercules fleet by providing maintenance, repair, overhaul and engineering services according to the highest international quality standards, in addition to system and structure modification services”.
The agreement will upgrade SAMI’s technical capabilities and bolster the Kingdom’s regional influence in aerospace maintenance. Given Saudi Arabia’s position in the Middle East, this partnership is expected to strengthen its role in regional aerospace operations and provide support to other C-130 operators worldwide.
Additionally, the partnership with Lockheed Martin aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 goals by boosting local expertise and infrastructure. SAMI’s CEO, Eng. Walid bin Abdulmajeed Abu Khalid highlighted this initiative as a step towards increasing local capabilities and reducing dependency on foreign maintenance services. The deal also emphasises SAMI’s commitment to achieving over 50% localisation of government spending, a basis of Saudi Arabia’s long-term economic vision.
In July 2024, Saudi Arabia ordered four additional Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft for its Vision 2030 initiative. This contract also emphasises a deeper industrial collaboration with Airbus and the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI).
Earlier in 2024, Saudi Arabia had to secure a maintenance contract with US-based Pratt & Whitney for F100 engines to enhance the operational readiness of its F-15 Eagle fleet. However, the Middle East Propulsion Company facilitated this.
The announcement comes amid a broader context of increased military cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United States. Recently, the US State Department approved a $2.8bn (SR10.5bn) foreign military sale to Saudi Arabia, which includes logistics and sustainment support for various aircraft, including the C-130. This proposed sale underlines the Kingdom’s ongoing investment in its aerospace and defence capabilities, reinforcing the partnership with the US and supporting regional stability.