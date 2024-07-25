In an event at the Farnborough International Airshow, Bell Textron Inc. (Textron) announced the completion of its Bell 505 fleet delivery to the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF), coinciding with the graduation of the latest cohort of pilot cadets.
The delivery, marking a step in RJAF’s aviation training programme, was celebrated in the presence of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.
In a dual ceremony, Textron finalised the delivery of the remaining five Bell 505 helicopters, completing a total order of ten aircraft for the RJAF.
“We are thrilled to have completed the delivery of the Bell 505 fleet to the Royal Jordanian Air Force,” said Danny Maldonado, Chief Commercial Officer at Bell. “This partnership underscores our commitment to providing advanced, reliable, and efficient training solutions to our military partners in the region and serves as a true testament to the Bell 505’s capabilities as a military training platform.”
A milestone in training
Brigadier General Mohammad F. Hiyasat, Commander of the Royal Jordanian Air Force, emphasised the significance of this milestone: “The delivery of the final Bell 505 helicopters represents a major milestone in our training programme. These aircraft provide our cadets with the best possible training platform, ensuring they are well-prepared for future challenges. I congratulate our cadets on their graduation and commend their dedication and hard work.”
The new fleet of Bell 505 helicopters is equipped with technology, including the Garmin G1000H NXi avionics suite and a Safran Arrius 2R engine with dual-channel FADEC.
A strategic partnership
The RJAF’s commitment is further highlighted by its collaboration with Textron and regional partner BGS Corporation Limited. This partnership has been important in expanding Textron’s fleet in the Middle East.
Textron is anticipated to account for the fourth-highest revenue share of 3.5% over the forecast period in the Middle Eastern region, according to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2023-2033” report.
The initial delivery of five Bell 505 helicopters in November 2023 marked the beginning of training at the King Hussein Air College in Mafraq, Jordan. Later this year, a flight training device and a computer-based training package will be added to the programme, supporting basic and advanced rotorcraft flight training.
Integrating the Bell 505 fleet into the RJAF’s training programme prepares new pilots for future challenges.