Aerial image of Elbit building at MATAM High Tech scientific industries centre. Photo by StockStudio Aerials via Shutterstock

On April 18th, Elbit Systems reported that it had secured a $100m follow-on contract for the conversion of commercial aeroplanes into intelligence and electronic warfare (EW) planes for an overseas client over a three-year period.

Elbit Systems will fit the aircraft with a modern intelligence mission suite and EW capabilities. The firm specialises in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and EW systems, with an emphasis on enhancing current platforms for defence and homeland security.

The upgrade will allow SIGINT and electro-optics VISINT sensors and systems to provide a detailed operational overview of the arena, and will enable electronic countermeasures to provide security against a range of threats. Details of the upgrade include the addition of an immune satellite navigation systems (ISNS) and an advanced self-protection solution.

Electronic warfare systems can be utilised to launch targeted electronic attacks that can effectively disrupt and block various communication and radar threats. Aircraft SIGINT operators assisted in this manner retain scope over the full spectrum during operations.

Oren Sabag, the general manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW, stated that the airborne ISR and EW solution is not only pertinent to current defence needs but also has been designed to be “future ready” and is flexible enough to cater to the rapidly changing operational demands of their clients.

According to GlobalData’s electronic warfare market forecast for 2022-2032, the sector is expected to experience a steady growth rate, with a projected compounded average growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.

Valued at $9.1bn in 2022, this market is poised for expansion in the coming years, with an estimated value for the industry is set to reach $13.7 billion by 2032, with a cumulative value of $135.3 billion over the forecast period.

Airborne Platform EW segment is projected to hold the majority share of the market at 50.8%, with the land platform EW segment following closely behind at 36.3%.