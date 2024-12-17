An artist’s impression of the UK’s existing Skynet 5D satellite in orbit; it is the fourth satellite of the Skynet 5 project. The UK Ministry of Defence are currently building the first satellite in the next generation Skynet 6 constellation. Credit: Crown copyright/UK Ministry of Defence.

The UK faces a critical decision in potentially adding a new element and industry partner to the existing military satellite communications (MILSATCOM) Skynet capability through its multi-billion-pound Wideband Satellite System (WSS) requirement.

Skynet 6 is the next generation MILSATCOM constellation, and by far the UK’s largest space project.

In 2022, £1.4bn ($1.78bn) was promised for a range of British space capabilities over the following ten years, while £5bn was allocated to the UK’s Skynet capability.

Within Skynet, the WSS contract provides at least three tranches of wideband geosynchronous (GEO) satellite systems, ground equipment, and launch operations. The requirement includes high availability, military hardened satellite systems, incorporating X-Band and Mil-Ka payloads.

This capability will operate for at least 15 years into the 2040s. WSS procurement alone will cost somewhere between £1.5bn and £2bn.

The UK first launched WSS on 31 May 2023 while an invitation to tender was issued on 14 November that same year. In 2024, the UK Ministry of Defence downselected three competitors: Airbus Defence and Space UK, Lockheed Martin UK, and Thales Alenia Space UK. However, the former two tenders are the only two companies left in the running.

It is anticipated the UK will move to select a single tender by Q4 2025.

Airbus is already contracted to build initial Skynet 6 satellites, which are based on the company’s Eurostar Neo platform. The 6A satellite is booked to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in 2025.

Crucially, Skynet 6 will adhere to the concept ‘allied by design’, which hinges on the continued engagement with Nato, Five Eyes and other mission partners. This will ensure that Skynet maintains and extends interoperability with allies, according to UK government information.

In the past, Skynet 5 has been used by other partners and allies too, including Estonia and the US.

Furthermore, UK defence procurement will tend to prioritise bids that can offer a significant domestic contribution. In this case, Airbus already builds spacecraft in Stevenage and Portsmouth while Thales Alenia Space own two industrial plants in Bristol and Harwell.

Past UK defence contracts similarly indicate the requirement of domestic manufacturing too, including the ongoing New Medium Helicopter (NMH) acquisition for which the government asserted:

“The NMH contract will secure the vital operational independence the UK requires, as well as investing in UK skills for the long-term.”

Lockheed Martin, the parent group of Sikorsky, a competitor that pulled out of the NMH competition, told Airforce Technology at the time that they “elected not to submit a response to the NMH [invitation to negotiate] as we could not meet its minimum requirements in today’s market conditions.”

What lessons for the UK from Australia?

As the UK looks to develop its WSS requirement, fellow Five Eyes member Australia cancelled its Joint Project (JP) 9102 end-to-end MILSATCOM network programme in November 2024 after just 18 months, a strategic and technical capability similar to that being sought by the UK.

Officially, Australia cited a shift in programme requirements as reasoning for the cancellation, which was thought to be valued in the billions of Australian dollars and part of the wider A$9-12bn space-based Integrated Investment Programme. Lockheed Martin was the contractor charged with delivering the programme.

An end-to-end MILSATCOM solution is a highly complex undertaking, including spacecraft, ground systems, and services.

Lockheed Martin has an expansive portfolio in space, having built more than 300 mission payloads for customers. This includes the LM 400 satellite bus, which provides a range of services both military and civil, including communications.

Although unconfirmed, the similarity between the Australian and UK programmes could see Lockheed Martin leverage much of its earlier Canberra offering, which was ultimately unsuccessful as Australia’s government changed its requirement from a single orbit (GEO) system to prioritise a multi-orbital capability.

Lockheed Martin won the Australia programme against competition from Airbus, Boeing, Northrup Grumman, and Optus in April 2023.

Australia typically leans towards a cautious approach to defence procurement, tending to avoid buying first-of-type and preferring to wait for proven capability. From the very start of the process, risk would indeed have been a factor under consideration.

When asked for comment on the Australian JP9102 contract and its offering to the UK through WSS, the company stated: “Lockheed Martin will continue to support the Australian government to meet its strategic needs and is proud to be partnering with the Australian Defence Force on many ongoing programmes.

“We are committed to our global customer community and will continue partnering with international customers and suppliers to support their missions and boost their national space economy.”