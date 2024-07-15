To enhance their regional defence, Croatia and Jordan have increased the size of their Black Hawk helicopter fleets, strengthening their military capacities and cementing their positions within Nato and Middle Eastern security networks. Source: Lockheed Martin

In a move to bolster regional defence, Croatia and Jordan have expanded their Black Hawk helicopter fleets, reinforcing their military capabilities and solidifying their roles in Nato and Middle Eastern security frameworks.

In procurement, Croatia and Jordan have secured a contract with Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, to acquire UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters.

This $251m deal has been facilitated through the US government’s Foreign Military Sales programme. The contract modification supports Croatia’s acquisition of eight additional Black Hawks, tripling its fleet while augmenting Jordan’s aerial capabilities.

The decision emphasises a broader regional defence initiative, enhancing interoperability among Nato allies and strengthening bilateral ties between the Balkans and the Middle East.

Croatia’s acquisition of eight new Black Hawks, bringing its total to 12, marks a milestone in its defence modernisation efforts. These helicopters will support missions, including troop transportation, border security, counter-terrorism operations, and medical evacuations. The UH-60M Black Hawks are poised to enhance Croatia’s ability to respond to current and future threats.

The rotorcraft are being purchased to boost the country’s ability to move personnel and supplies and bring its military capabilities more in line with NATO allies, increasing interoperability, as highlighted by GlobalData’s intelligence on the Croatian defence market.

In other recent Croatian Air Force developments, Croatia officially received its first six Rafale fighter jets. This acquisition is part of a larger contract for 12 aircraft to replace ageing MiG-21s. The total contract cost of $960m and includes logistics support and training for Croatian pilots.

Hamid Salim, vice president of Army and Air Force Systems at Sikorsky emphasised the importance of this acquisition, stating, “We deeply value Croatia’s continued trust in the Black Hawk helicopter, which is operated by the US and more than 35 other nations, including Nato allies, offering unmatched global and regional interoperability.

Croatia’s decision to acquire eight more of the latest generation UH-60M Black Hawks for its Armed Forces, tripling its fleet, will support ongoing modernisation efforts and strengthen the Balkan region’s ability to deter current and future threats.”

Jordan, leveraging its portion of the contract, will also benefit from the increased operational capacity provided by the Black Hawks as the Black Hawk is an ideal choice for operations from humanitarian aid to combat missions.

The deal also ensures that both nations benefit from a support infrastructure, which will provide long-term operational sustainability and interoperability with other allied forces.

Greece, Albania, and Brazil are all enhancing their military capabilities through acquisitions of UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters. Greece has received US approval to purchase 35 Black Hawks for $1.95bn. Albania has acquired UH-60A Black Hawks for $54m. Brazil also seeks 12 UH-60M helicopters in a proposed $950m deal.

This collaborative effort strengthens Croatia and Jordan’s individual defence postures and contributes to a more cohesive regional security architecture.

This contract, estimated to be completed by June 30, 2027, is a step forward in regional defence collaboration. It will provide Croatia and Jordan with the tools necessary to safeguard their national interests and contribute to broader international security efforts.