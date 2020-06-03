CPI Aerostructures (CPI Aero) has secured purchase orders from Boeing under a previously announced contract to supply structural assemblies for the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft.

The latest purchase orders are valued at around $14m.

The original indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, which was signed last year, requires CPI Aero to manufacture major structural subassemblies of the A-10 aircraft’s wing.

The IDIQ contract carries a maximum ceiling value of $48m.

Overall, CPI Aero has received around $20m from Boeing for the contract works and associated programme start-up costs.



The company is expected to make the first delivery later this year.

Notably, Boeing was contracted by the United States Air Force (USAF) in August last year to manage the production of up to 112 new wing sets and spares kits for A-10 aircraft. The IDIQ contract carries a maximum potential value of $999m.

CPI Aero CEO Douglas McCrosson said: “These latest purchase orders represent a substantial commitment by the US Air Force and Boeing to keeping this vital weapon system in the fight for years to come.

“New orders, such as these for the A-10, add to our already impressive funded backlog for products that are at the core of our country’s national security mission and comprise both older platforms, like the A-10, and current generation programmes.”

The A-10 Thunderbolt II is used by the USAF to provide close-air support for the ground forces.

The aircraft is also operated by the USAF, Air Combat Command, the USAF Reserve and the Air National Guard.