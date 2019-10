CPI Aerostructures (CPI Aero) has secured a contract from Boeing to provide structural assemblies for the A-10 Thunderbolt II twin-engine attack aircraft.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has a potential value of $48m.

CPI Aero is required to build structural subassemblies of the A-10 aircraft’s wing.

Under the IDIQ contract, the company has been awarded initial purchase orders worth around $6m to produce four shipsets of assemblies.

Funding provided through the orders will support production and related programme start-up costs. The company expects to make the first delivery under the contract in late 2020.



CPI Aero president and CEO Douglas McCrosson said: “This award builds on our decade-long experience in manufacturing wing structures for the A-10 and cements our role as a key supply chain partner to Boeing on this aircraft to 2030 and beyond.

“We are very honoured to continue our work on one of the most combat-proven aircraft in the world today, one that plays a vital role in our national defence.”

Furthermore, CPI Aero expects to receive additional firm production orders by May 2020 for between 23 and 40 production shipsets.

The additional orders are expected to cost between $9.1m and $14.7m with deliveries planned for 2021.

Known as the Warthog, the A-10 Thunderbolt II is used by the US Air Force (USAF) for close-air support of ground forces.

Users of the aircraft include the USAF, Air Combat Command, the USAF Reserve and the Air National Guard.

The USAF awarded a potential $999m IDIQ contract to Boeing in August to manage the production of a maximum of 112 wing sets and spares kits for the A-10 aircraft.

Boeing delivered 173 wing sets to service for the A-10 wing replacement programme under a previous contract.