Boeing has received a potential $999m 11-year contract to deliver sustainment work on the US Air Force’s (USAF) A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft.

The indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract award will involve managing the production of up to 112 new A-10 wing assemblies and 15 wing kits.

Boeing received an initial order for 27 wing sets.

Boeing Global Services airforce services vice-president Pam Valdez said: “Boeing is honoured to be selected to continue as the A-10 Thunderbolt II wing kit contractor.



“Our established supply base, experience with the A-10 structures, and our in-depth knowledge of the US Air Force’s requirements will help us deliver high-quality wings to meet the customer’s critical need.”



The company will work with Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) and other suppliers to deliver the first wing sets to USAF’s Hill Air Force Base.

Work under the contract is anticipated to be completed by 23 August 2030.

The USAF procured 173 enhanced wing assemblies for the A-10 from Boeing under a previous contract.

Earlier this month, the service completed the A-10 Thunderbolt II wing replacement project that involved the installation of 173 new wings.

Out of the 173, 162 wings were installed in the US, while the replacement of the remaining 11 took place at Osan Air Base in South Korea.

Built by Fairchild Republic Company, now a part of Northrop Grumman, A-10 is used for close air support aircraft.

The aircraft is capable of flying close to the ground in support of friendly ground troops.