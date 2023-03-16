Caption: Elbit Systems will provide the main components, technology and knowledge to NAS and Itochu. Credit: Shutterstock

Israel-based defence and electronics company Elbit System has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with two Japanese aerospace industry partners to promote cooperation for various solutions between the companies.

The latest signing comes at the DSEI Japan exhibition. The MoU requires both companies to contribute their expertise, Nippon Aircraft Supply will provide the capabilities for local integration, manufacturing, testing and maintenance, and Itochu will lead the marketing of the products in Japan.

Japan and Israel do not have much of a history of imports and exports of military equipment between the two nations, given their different geopolitical positions.

Elbit Systems will offer its local requirements for Japan-based production and qualities. The deal will strengthen the partnership and create a long-term business relationship between Elbit Systems and associated Japanese aerospace industry partners.

Elbit Systems EVP for international marketing and business development Ran Kril said that the company remained “committed to the transfer of technology as well as the manufacturing of our solutions in the local market”.

Elbit Systems recently announced mission training centre and simulator deals with the Israeli Air Force for $180m and the Polish Air Force for $36m.

Israel-based company Elbit Systems primarily develops technology for various defence and homeland security programmes.

The products include military aircraft and helicopter systems, land vehicles, naval systems, electro-optics, and munitions. Earlier in March, Elbit Systems secured a contract to equip Romania with the Piranha V Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) systems and equipment.