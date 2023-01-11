Elbit Systems Mission Training Center. Credit: © Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems has been awarded a contract to provide a new Mission Training Centre (MTC) to support the Israeli Air Force’s F-16 aircraft fleet.

The contract has been awarded by the Israeli Ministry of Defence (MoD) and has an estimated value of approximately $180m.

As part of this award, the company will deliver, operate and maintain a new MTC for F-16 aircraft, as well as upgrade the Israeli Air Force’s existing F-16 MTC.

The two training centres are expected to enhance Israeli F-16 and F-15 pilots’ quality of training and will double the number of training sorties for the aircrew.

The performance period of the contract is three years, along with an additional option to continue providing operation and maintenance services to the Israeli forces for 15 years.

Elbit Systems Aerospace general manager Yoram Shmuely said: “Elbit Systems appreciates the strong partnership and the confidence of the Israeli MoD and the IDF.

“Armed forces around the world are reshaping their training capabilities while striving to improve combat readiness and efficiency. This contract award emphasises Elbit Systems’ leading position as a provider of advanced mission training systems.”

The new MTC will feature as many as ten simulators equipped with high-resolution displays, precise weapon simulation and advanced arena generators, which will prepare the aircrew for both current and emerging combat scenarios.

According to a Facebook post by the Israeli MoD’s spokesperson office, the new training capability will offer advanced training and flight simulating experience to the Israeli fighter pilots that will prepare them to maintain their operational readiness to undertake combat missions.

Last month, Elbit Systems received a contract to deliver F-16 full mission simulators for the Polish Air Force.