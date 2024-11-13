The cockpit upgrade will make UK Chinooks interoperable with US Chinooks. Credit: US Army / RTX.

RTX business Collins Aerospace has secured a contract to equip the UK Royal Air Force’s new fleet of H-47 Chinook helicopters with itsCommon Avionics Architecture System (CAAS) avionics management suite.

Awarded by the US Department of Defense, the $19m contract aims to standardise the avionics system across both the UK and the US Chinooks, enhancing interoperability between the fleets.

This will involve integrating the same avionics system, digital cockpit displays, and applications.

The H-47 Chinook is a heavy-lift helicopter featuring a tandem rotor design that provides increased stability and control, maximum agility, ease of loading and unloading, and more.

The CAAS system uses the Flight2 Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) architecture, which combines various communications, navigation, and mission sensor subsystems.

Its open systems architecture design allows for cost-effective system upgrades and enhances long-term sustainability by reducing overall maintenance costs.

Collins Aerospace Military Avionics and Helicopters vice-president and general manager Dave Schreck said: “Having the same battle-proven, modernised flight deck technology on both UK and US aircraft will enable our forces to collaborate more seamlessly, lower their workload and increase operational effectiveness and safety in challenging environments.”

Under the contract, Collins Aerospace will also complete data analysis and testing while working with the UK Ministry of Defence to meet the standards set by the UK Military Airworthiness Authority.

Earlier this year, the UK Government announced that it would bolster its heavy lift capability with the purchase of 14 extended-range Chinooks, injecting £151m into the economy.

Work on this contract is anticipated to be conducted in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Huntsville, Alabama, US.

Last month, Joint Aviation Command released data revealing that flight hours for the fleet dropped nearly 12% in 2023/2024 compared to the previous year and have fallen by almost 20% since peaking at 9,734.7 hours in 2020/2021.