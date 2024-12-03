A new report from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies has highlighted potential risks associated with Chinese-made lidar sensors in the US military.
Lidar, or Light Detection and Ranging, is a remote sensing technology using laser pulses to create detailed, three-dimensional maps.
The report warns that Chinese companies are gaining control of the global lidar market.
The widespread use of Chinese-produced lidar in the US, particularly in public safety, transportation, and utility systems, presents opportunities for espionage and sabotage.
This could potentially allow Beijing to access sensitive US data or disrupt critical operations, according to the report.
The US military uses of Lidar technology terrain mapping, target identification, navigation support, underwater threat detection, laser weapon assistance and high-altitude monitoring: technologies such as DARPA’s HALOE.
The Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative aims to integrate data and technology across military platforms.
This includes outfitting next-generation autonomous military vehicles and drones with integrated lidar suites. For example, the US Army’s Future Vertical Lift programme, which aims to develop next-generation helicopters, will use Lidar technology for real-time terrain mapping and to enhance obstacle detection and avoidance.
However, the use of advanced custom silicon chips in newer lidar sensors, especially those from China, adds another layer of risk, the foundation stated.
These custom chips can be engineered to include hidden vulnerabilities, known as ‘hardware trojans,’ which could provide unauthorised access or control over lidar devices.
Satellite-based laser systems could also disable such sensors quickly over large areas, the foundation noted.
In May, US representative Elissa Slotkin introduced legislation to bar the Department of Defense from purchasing Chinese-made lidar.
In September, the House China Select Committee chairman proposed legislation banning the Department of Transportation from buying equipment with China-made lidar technology.
The latest report suggests Congress to include legislation in the National Defense Authorization Act to prevent the Department of Defense from purchasing lidar sensors from companies based in foreign countries of concern.
In October 2024, the US Department of Defense indicated plans to re-add Hesai to a list of companies linked to the Chinese military.