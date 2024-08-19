Canada has secured a $264.6m (C$362.5m) deal with the United States for AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles as part of an escalating commitment to North American defence.
In a move to fortify its national defence, the Canadian government has agreed with the United States to purchase AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II+ and Block II tactical missiles.
Canada last acquired AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles in June 2020, when it requested a sale of 50 AIM-9X Block II Tactical missiles along with additional equipment from the US. The $862.3m deal was aimed at enhancing the Royal Canadian Air Force’s F/A-18A aircraft for NORAD and Nato commitments.
The deal, which received a green light from the US State Department on 16 August, 2024, includes 168 tactical and training missiles, guidance units, and other support elements. RTX Corporation, a defence manufacturing company based in Tucson, Arizona, will deliver the package.
As a Nato ally, Canada’s upgraded missile systems will ensure integration with US forces and other Nato partners during joint operations.
The international procurement of AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles has surged recently, reflecting a global push to enhance air defence capabilities. The US Department of Defense has increased production to 2,500 missiles to support domestic and foreign military needs.
Allies, including Romania, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, have secured purchase approvals. For instance, Romania is upgrading its F-16 fleet with Block II missiles. Additionally, the US has supplied Ukraine with Sidewinders to bolster its defence against Russian aerial threats, while the Netherlands has also expanded its missile stockpile. This flurry of activity emphasises the Sidewinder’s role in modern air defence and international security.
The deal will see US and contractor personnel deploying to Canada, ensuring the implementation and integration of the missile systems.