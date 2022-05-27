US approves $117m sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles to the Netherlands

The AIM-9X Sidewinder missile is a triple-threat air-to-air missile, capable of performing surface-attack and surface-launch operations. In picture, an F-16 Fighting Falcon firing an AIM-9M Sidewinder missile during a training exercise. Credit: US Air Force photo by 1st Lt Savanah Bray.

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of AIM-9X Sidewinder air-to-air missiles to the Netherlands.

The estimated $117m FMS has been approved by the US State Department and includes associated equipment and support.

The move comes after the Government of the Netherlands placed a request to purchase 72 AIM-9X Block II Tactical missiles and 43 AIM-9X Block II+ Tactical missiles.

The items will be added to the original implemented case, which included 23 AIM-9X Block II Tactical missiles. The original case was valued at $16.8m.

Related

Additionally, the Netherlands has requested a new FMS case that comprises 22 AIM-9X Block II Tactical missiles, 43 AIM-9X Block II+ Tactical missiles and one AIM-9X Block II+ Tactical Guidance Unit.

The overall FMS now includes 95 AIM-9X Block II and 43 AIM-9X Block II+ Tactical missiles, along with one AIM-9X Block II+ Guidance Unit.

As part of the entire $117m sale package, the possible FMS will also include containers, classified and unclassified software, technical assistance from the US Government and contractor and other associated elements of the programme and logistical support.

The principal contractor of this FMS will be Raytheon Missiles and Defence, Tucson, Arizona, US.

In a statement, DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by helping to improve the security of a Nato ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

Once added to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNAF) fleet, the AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles will support the Netherlands’ air defence requirements.

The missiles are also expected to enhance the RNAF’s capabilities to carry out regional security and self-defence operations, along with improving interoperability with the US and other Nato member nations.