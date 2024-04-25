EA-18G Growlers simultaneously fire two AGM-88 High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM) during a training exercise near Guam, 30 August 2022. Credit: DVIDS.

The US State Department has expressed approval to provide several hundred advanced anti-radiation guided missiles-extended range (AARGM-ER) air-to-surface missiles to the governments of Poland and the Netherlands.

These purchases come under foreign military sales, with Poland’s deal amounting to $1.3bn while the value of the Dutch deal comes to $700m. Of course, Congress has yet to approve these purchases before they can be confirmed.

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Poland has requested to buy 360 AARGM-ER all-up rounds; eight AGM-88G AARGM-ER guidance sections (spares); and eight AGM-88G AARGM-ER control sections (spares).

Also included are dummy air training missiles; missile containers, software; training; support equipment; spare and repair parts; embedded global positioning system receiver, M-Code.

The US Government and contractors will also provide publications and technical documentation; transportation; engineering; technical and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistics and programme support.

See Also:

Likewise, the Netherlands has requested to buy 265 AGM-88G AARGM-ER all-up rounds, including 15 fly-to-buy rounds, as well as the same supplementary equipment as Poland.

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Both proposed sales will improve the nations’ self-defence capabilities to suppress and destroy land-based or sea-based radar emitters associated with enemy air defences.

This capability denies the adversary the use of its air defence systems, thereby improving the survivability of their tactical aircraft. Both the Netherlands and Poland will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into their armed forces.

The US defence industrial base is already well prepared for such an order given the fact that the US Navy and Air Force also ordered 118 AARGM-ER missiles for $235.7m at the end of November 2023.