EA-18G Growlers simultaneously fire two AGM-88 High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM) during a training exercise near Guam, 30 August 2022. Credit: DVIDS.

The US State Department has expressed approval to provide several hundred advanced anti-radiation guided missiles-extended range (AARGM-ER) air-to-surface missiles to the governments of Poland and the Netherlands.

These purchases come under foreign military sales, with Poland’s deal amounting to $1.3bn while the value of the Dutch deal comes to $700m. Of course, Congress has yet to approve these purchases before they can be confirmed.

Poland has requested to buy 360 AARGM-ER all-up rounds; eight AGM-88G AARGM-ER guidance sections (spares); and eight AGM-88G AARGM-ER control sections (spares).

Also included are dummy air training missiles; missile containers, software; training; support equipment; spare and repair parts; embedded global positioning system receiver, M-Code.

The US Government and contractors will also provide publications and technical documentation; transportation; engineering; technical and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistics and programme support.

Likewise, the Netherlands has requested to buy 265 AGM-88G AARGM-ER all-up rounds, including 15 fly-to-buy rounds, as well as the same supplementary equipment as Poland.

Both proposed sales will improve the nations’ self-defence capabilities to suppress and destroy land-based or sea-based radar emitters associated with enemy air defences.

This capability denies the adversary the use of its air defence systems, thereby improving the survivability of their tactical aircraft. Both the Netherlands and Poland will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into their armed forces.

The US defence industrial base is already well prepared for such an order given the fact that the US Navy and Air Force also ordered 118 AARGM-ER missiles for $235.7m at the end of November 2023.