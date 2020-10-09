Boeing selects Collins Aerospace’s navigation receivers for T-7A Red Hawk

Boeing has selected Collins Aerospace Systems’ NAV-4500 navigation receivers for the US Air Force’s (USAF) T-7A Red Hawk.

The Red Hawk is an advanced pilot training system being developed by Boeing and Saab for the USAF.

Equipped with an advanced cockpit, digital fly-by-wire controls and an integrated ground-based training system, it will be used to train future fighter and bomber pilots.

In September 2018, Boeing won a $9.2bn contract to deliver T-7A Red Hawk aircraft and trainers. The system will replace the USAF’s ageing T-38 training fleet.

Collins Aerospace was previously awarded positions on the T-7A programme for the supply of various systems such as ACES 5 ejection seat and the platform’s fully integrated landing gear system.



It will also provide different power and controls components that include the aircraft’s Power Take Off (PTO) shaft and Auxiliary Power Engine Control Unit (APECU).

The NAV-4500 navigation receivers integrate the VHF Omnidirectional Range (VOR) and Instrument Landing System (ILS) radio signals, glideslope and marker beacon in one product.

Collins Aerospace Military Avionics and Helicopters vice-president and general manager Dave Schreck said: “The NAV-4500 will provide the T-7A with proven technology in the military operating environment while offering industry-leading size, weight and power resulting from the system’s commercial baseline.

“We are proud to bring a number of solutions from across Collins Aerospace to support both Boeing and the USAF on their next-generation advanced pilot training system.”

In September last year, Collins Aerospace Systems and the USAF signed an enterprise partnering agreement to streamline maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services.

In August last year, Collins Aerospace Systems also received a contract to provide its avionics system for the USAF’s C-130H military transport aircraft fleet.