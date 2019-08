Collins Aerospace Systems has received a contract to provide its avionics system for the US Air Force’s (USAF) C-130H military transport aircraft fleet.

The subcontract from prime contractor L3Harris Technologies is part of the USAF’s C-130H Avionics Modernization Program Increment 2 (AMP INC 2) programme.

Under the contract, Collins Aerospace will provide its Flight2 integration avionics system for installation on 176 C-130H aircraft of the Air National Guard and US Air Force Reserve.

The update is expected to extend the service life of the 1970s aircraft by 20 years.



The Flight2 avionics system will replace more than 100 analogue instruments currently installed within the C-130H cockpit.



It will have multifunctional displays (MFD), control display units (CDU), and a digital autopilot, which are all intended to provide pilots with improved situational awareness and safety.

The system will also help reduce pilot workload. The company noted that the new displays offered by Flight2 will allow pilots to overlay flight plans and view radar information.

Collins Aerospace military avionics and helicopters vice-president and general manager Dave Schreck said: “Prior to our selection for the AMP INC 2 programme, 190 C-130 aircraft have already been modified, or are on contract to be modified, with our proven Flight2 avionics.

“These aircraft are important to national security, and by working with L3Harris, our integrated avionics system will support the extension of the life of the planes for another 20 years.”

The firm already provides products such as propellers, wheels, brakes, secure communications, head-up displays / enhanced vision systems (HUD/EVS) and cargo loading systems for the C-130H programme.

Last month, Collins Aerospace completed the first C-130H cockpit modernisation for the French Air Force.

L3Harris was awarded a $499m contract in June this year to design, produce and certify a modernisation solution for the C-130H fleet.