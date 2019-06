L3 Technologies has received a $499m US Air Force (USAF) contract to provide aircraft avionics upgrades on 176 C-130H military transport aircraft.

Under the USAF C-130H Avionics Modernization Program Increment 2 (AMP INC 2) contract, L3 will design, produce and certify a modernisation solution for a fleet of 176 air national guard and airforce reserve C-130H aircraft.

The modernisation programme is aimed at improving the availability, reliability and sustainability of the C-130H aircraft while lowering lifecycle costs.

The contract will include engineering and manufacturing development through production, training and logistics requirements.



L3 Technologies CEO president Christopher Kubasik said: “L3 is committed to delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions to ensure mission readiness in support of the US Air Force’s modernisation strategy.



“We are focused on providing an agile and low-risk approach to modernising the airforce’s diverse fleet of C-130s, enabling these assets to operate well into the future.”

The company will offer integration of a commercial off-the-shelf avionics suite, as well as training integration and services.

L3 will undertake development, initial and full-rate production at its facility in Waco, Texas, US.

It will cover multiple C-130H variants, including the C-130H1, C-130H2, C-130H2.5, C-130H3 and LC-130H.

L3 senior vice-president and ISR Systems segment president Jeff Miller said: “L3’s aircraft modernisation and modification capabilities are world-class. Our skilled workforce and our unique 1.25 million square foot facility in Waco will provide differentiated capabilities for C-130H fleet longevity.”

Work under this contract is expected to be completed by 30 September 2029.

The USAF received six offers and selected L3 to deliver the avionics upgrade work.