Collins Aerospace Systems and the US Air Force (USAF) have signed an enterprise partnering agreement to streamline maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services.

The agreement covers all sustainment services with Collins Aerospace’s six strategic business units (SBU), namely Avionics, Aerostructures, Interiors, Mission Systems, Mechanical Systems, and Power and Controls.

It is intended to enable a streamlined process for the USAF to access the company’s military portfolio.

The company has stated that the approach will allow the SBUs to implement MRO agreements with all USAF Air Logistics Complex entities.

Collins Aerospace Aftermarket Services president Ajay Agrawal said: “This enterprise partnering agreement deepens our already strong relationship with the US Air Force.



“This simplified approach to collaborating will enable all of Collins Aerospace’s businesses to better anticipate and deliver on the needs and requirements of this important customer. This agreement allows us to work with the airforce and implement the proven tools and practices we use to keep our commercial customers flying every day.”

The approach will help the company to better understand the operational needs for ‘managing the lifecycle value stream across multiple product portfolios’.

For the USAF, the partnership will provide access to Collins Aerospace’s commercial capabilities and technical data.

In a separate development, the USAF has selected Collins Aerospace to broaden the communication capabilities of the U-2 Dragon Lady aircraft.

The company will modernise the airforce’s fleet of U-2 Dragon Lady reconnaissance aircraft with HF-9087D high-frequency (HF) radios.

The upgrade will support efforts to extend the lifespan of the aircraft.

In addition to reconnaissance duties, the U-2 will be able to securely transfer command and control (C2) data in real-time over HF.