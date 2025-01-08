Boeing has secured a contract with a maximum value of $615.76m for the full-rate production of the F-15 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS).
This contract encompasses the procurement of both Group A and Group B kits, along with system engineering, programme management, and interim contractor support material.
The work stipulated in the contract will be carried out in St Louis, Missouri, and Nashua, New Hampshire, with an expected completion date of 31 December 2030.
The contract was awarded through a sole-source acquisition process.
At the time of the award, funding from fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025 procurement budgets was obligated in the amounts of $17.69m, $87.05m, and $157.46m respectively.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is managing the contracting process.
EPAWSS is a defensive system designed to enhance the situational awareness of F-15 aircrews by providing countermeasures against radio frequency threats from both surface and airborne sources.
The system aims to integrate and replace three components of the F-15’s legacy Tactical Electronic Warfare System.
These are the AN/ALR-56C Radar Warning Receiver, the AN/ALQ-135 Internal Countermeasures Set, and the AN/ALE-45 Countermeasures Dispenser Set.
Initially intended for the F-15C and F-15E aircraft models, EPAWSS now serves as the primary defensive suite for the F-15E Strike Eagle, a dual-role fighter capable of executing both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.
In 2022, Boeing began integrating the electronic warfare system onto the first two F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft of the US Air Force as part of a broader modernisation programme.
This upgrade is set to equip a total of 43 F-15E fighter aircraft with EPAWSS.