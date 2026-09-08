RSAF Saudi Hawks flying display in Bahrain International Airshow 2024. Credit: Dr Ajay Kumar Singh/Shutterstock.com.

The eighth edition of the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) has been postponed to 2028, after organisers decided to move the event from its previously planned slot in 2026.

Initially set for 18–20 November 2026, the airshow will now be held from 15 to 17 November 2028 at Sakhir Air Base, the Supreme Organising Committee confirmed in a statement on 7 September.

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According to the committee, the decision to postpone the show by two years is intended to facilitate “broader international participation” from exhibitors, delegates, and partners.

The Committee stated: “Preparations for the eighth edition are continuing in close coordination with stakeholders, partners and the international aerospace community.

“We look forward to welcoming exhibitors, visitors, delegations and partners to the Kingdom of Bahrain in November 2028.”

This effectively cancels the 2026 date for the biennial air show, with its future 2028 timeframe maintained.

Effects of Iran war continue

The move follows a period of heightened tension in the region. Iranian forces recently carried out retaliatory strikes against US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, and Iraq, responding to US attacks on targets in Iran.

On 5 September 2026, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had struck three Iranian oil carriers after the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles at US naval vessels in regional waters.

The organisers did not directly cite security as a reason for the deferral. However, the move comes after these military confrontations, which have raised concerns over the safety and logistical feasibility of large-scale international events in the area.

Since its launch in 2010, the Bahrain International Airshow has expanded its profile, attracting major aviation manufacturers, governmental and military delegations, and industry professionals.

The most recent edition, held in November 2024, drew over 57,000 trade visitors and 226 civil and military delegations from 83 countries, marking it as the largest event in the show’s history.