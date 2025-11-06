BAE Systems’ Samlesbury is critical to the Eurofighter Typhoon programme. Credit: James Copeland/Shutterstock.com

BAE Systems had attempted to block industrial action due to take place at its Warton and Samlesbury sites

The UK High Court has ruled against the company, in what is seen as a victory for employees, according to Unite

The two sites are critical to the UK’s defence aerospace sector and the F-35 and Eurofighter combat aircraft programmes

The UK High Court has ruled that planned industrial action among BAE Systems’ Warton and Samlesbury sites can go ahead, following a last-gasp effort by the UK defence prime to prevent the strikes.

On 31 October, BAE Systems applied for a High Court injunction despite a strike ballot backed by employees in protest of a 3.6% pay rise offer, a real terms pay cut when taking into account the UK’s high inflation and cost of living crisis.

Influential union Unite, whose members voted for the strike, said prior to the High Court hearing on 5 November it was “appalled by the behaviour of BAE Systems” following the announcement of strike action.

The strike will see staff working with BAE Systems’ cadre of aerospace engineers undertake industrial action. It is thought that under 100 employees across the two sites are in scope to begin strikes.

Unite had previously said strikes at Warton and Samlesbury would “cripple production” and bring both sites “to a standstill”.

Commenting on the High Court ruling on 6 November, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This unsuccessful attempt by BAE to prevent a lawful strike will have severely damaged the goodwill it has with its workforce.”

Graham added that the BAE Systems, described as a “multi-billion-pound company making record profits”, would now have to return to the negotiating table.

“Otherwise, our members will be taking strike action throughout November in their fight for fair pay,” Graham said, who had previously described the pay given to BAE Systems CEO Charles Woodburn as “obscene”.

The BAE Systems sites at Warton and Samlesbury are centres of the company’s contribution to the US-led F-35 stealth fighter and pan-European Eurofighter Typhoon.

A BAE Systems spokesperson told Airforce Technology that the company “had good grounds” for the legal challenge and would “consider” the court judgement.

“We respect the right of employees to engage in industrial action and remain committed to a partnership approach with all our Trade Union groups,” the spokesperson added.

