Influential UK union Unite has been balloting members in the UK defence sector in recent months on the prospect for industrial action

Workers at Leonardo have become the latest to announce plans to strike in November, with thousands due to walk out

The move comes days after engineers at BAE Systems’ vital F-35 and Eurofighter hubs opted to walk out next month

The UK’s highly capable defence aerospace sector could be set for a grim November following confirmation that thousands of workers at Leonardo’s UK sites are set to strike over pay, in the latest in a series of union-led actions.

Announced on 24 October, influential UK trade union Unite stated that its Leonardo members were “furious” at the offer of a 3.2% increase, a real terms pay cut given UK inflation sits at 3.8%, the highest of the G7 economies.

Strikes are now due to take place at Yeovil, Lutin, Basildon, Edinburgh, and Newcastle in November, with over 3,000 workers due to take part.

“Leonardo has had ample opportunity to do the right thing and make a decent offer that our members could have accepted. Instead, they have refused and will now see the anger of our members on the picket line outside their factories,” said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.

Unite said that Leonardo, a manufacturer of defence systems for the UK military including helicopters, electronics and cybersecurity, had revenues of nearly €18bn ($20.9bn) in 2024, with profits of over €1.5bn.

A Leonardo spokesperson told Airforce Technology the company was “disappointed” by the decision to take industrial action, but was “working… to mitigate” any potential disruption.

“The Company has made a very fair and competitive offer that has the potential to pay employees 9.2% over the course of the two year pay deal, representing a package of fixed and variable pay. We remain available to continue constructive discussions with the union to resolve the situation,” the Leonardo spokesperson said.

Elements of defence sector could be at “standstill”

The development comes hot on the heels of the confirmation of a planned strike at BAE Systems’ Warton and Samlesbury sites in Lancashire, key defence aerospace hubs for the F-35 stealth fighter and Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

The UK’s F-35 production facilities at BAE Systems will also be subject to industrial action. Credit: James Copeland via Shutterstock

On 22 October, Unite stated that its some of its members at Warton and Samlesbury will walk out in November in protest at the offer of a 3.6% pay rise, which is again a real terms pay cut when taking into account the UK’s persistently high inflation.

The strike will see Unite members within BAE Systems’ cadre of aerospace engineers walk out, who were also said to be “furious” that their offer was below a pay offer made and accepted by BAE Systems shop floor colleagues, who received 4.5% and an additional day of annual leave.

Unite said the strikes at Warton and Samlesbury will “cripple production” and bring both sites “to a standstill”.

In addition to strike action all balloted members of Unite at BAE Warton and Samlesbury sites will cease working overtime, no longer travel off-site, cease any additional training and withdraw from any voluntary roles, the union said.

At the time of publishing, BAE Systems had not responded to request for comment.

Airforce Technology approached the UK Ministry of Defence for comment regarding the strikes and any potential impact on operations but has yet to receive a response.

In September, UK workers at European aerospace prime Airbus accepted a new pay agreement following a ballot, calling off planned industrial action, following the offer of a 3.6% pay increase as well as a £500 one-off payment.

