Defence engineering company Babcock has expanded its training capabilities with the acquisition of 11 L-39 Albatros aircraft from Apache Aviation.
Financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.
These jets are an addition to Babcock’s international fighter pilot training academy in Dijon, France.
Situated at a repurposed military facility, the academy is set to provide a range of training programmes tailored to the requirements of air forces around the globe.
The curriculum, crafted by ex-members of the French Air and Space Force, will adhere to Nato standards and include combat scenario training on the L-39s.
Babcock said its latest move is aimed at bolstering support for military training missions across air squadrons, naval vessels, and army units within France and Europe.
The L-39s, was previously part of the Breitling Jet Team, the “only” civilian aerobatic team in the world to fly jet aircraft.
Babcock Aviation chief executive and CEO France Pierre Basquin said: “Military pilot training is a critical component of our customers’ defence capabilities. Expanding our military training activity aligns with our ambition to support our customers’ needs, both in the short and long term.
“With our expertise and infrastructure, we deliver a complete training system which provides military pilots with a comprehensive training experience that reflects a real military flying environment.
“Our programmes will develop technical skills and instil essential attitudes for facing field challenges. By closely collaborating with our clients, we will ensure the continuous adaptation of our methods and tools to guarantee training that remains at the forefront of innovation.”
This development follows Babcock’s financial report for the fiscal year 2024, which showed an 11% organic growth.