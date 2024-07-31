Babcock constructing the HMS Venturer, a future Type 31 class frigate. Credit: Crown copyright/UK Ministry of Defence.

Babcock, a leading defence engineering company, released their fiscal year financials for 2024 in which they accounted an 11% increase in organic growth.

Each year the company selects a theme for their annual report and 2024 honed in on ‘purpose’, or as Babcock put it more meaningfully, “What we do matters.” This focus demonstrates how Babcock is responding to the recent growth in military demand in a more uncertain world, from the war in Ukraine to adversarial postures in the Indo Pacific.

However, this newfound demand far exceeds what governments appear to be willing to spend on defence, agreed the company Chair, Ruth Cairnie, and CEO, David Lockwood.

“The growth in defence budgets is still not matched by the growth in military demand, making Babcock’s ability to affordably add increased value, essential,” Lockwood maintained in his review.

“Additionally, the threats that governments face are here today, while typically new product development programmes take years to deliver. Increasing availability and capability with existing assets have become ever more important.”

UK Defence struggles to reach 2.5% target

Pending a thorough Defence Strategic Review, the third of its kind in the last five years, the new Labour government will lay to bare its “root and branch” assessment of policy and capability before the end of the first half of next year.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

This much-anticipated document will determine the government’s priorities going into a contentious period in world affairs.

Ahead of that though, the Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard, revealed that a roadmap for the government’s plan to spend 2.5% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) on defence will be revealed in a Treasury speech due to be given by the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, in the autumn period.

At the moment, the latest figures tell us that the UK spent 2.3% of GDP on defence last year.

While the government nears its target, some commentators have urged allocating a larger portion than that, perhaps 3%, bringing UK Defence up to the leading spending standard of fellow Nato members, Poland and the US.

However, as necessary as the suggestion may be, this seems unlikely given Reeves’ account of the public finances in a speech to Parliament this week (29 July 2024). Citing an audit that began when the Labour Party came to government, the Chancellor claimed that the former Conservative administration accrued a projected overspend of £22bn, which she added included unfunded military aid to Ukraine.

“Threats are here today”

Nonetheless, Babcock was able to report organic revenue growth of £4.3bn driven, largely, by its Nuclear (+29%) and Land (+17%) services, which the company says offset an expected revenue decline in Aviation (-17%).

Furthermore, within the underlying operating profit there was a £90m loss on the Type 31 contract (FY23: £100m loss), as set out in an update on 17 July.

Despite the growth this year, Lockwood added that Babcock must also think about delivering orders going forward.

“The threats that governments face are here today, while typically new product development programmes take years to deliver. Increasing availability and capability with existing assets have become ever more important.”

One well-regarded airpower academic, Justin Bronk, with the Royal United Services Institute, painted a sobering picture of Britain’s warpath in the coming years:

“We need to be ready by 2028 to war fight against the Russians because we may not have a choice about it.”

This examination of the Russian threat perception as an imminent crisis has led to a corollary that services do not have the time to buy new platforms; that only so much can be prepared in such a short amount of time.