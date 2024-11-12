Australia’s Defence Aviation Safety Authority (DASA) has given Boeing Defence Australia (BDA) the Military Production Organisation Approval (MPOA) for the local manufacture of aircraft parts and components.
BDA is the fourth Australian company to be awarded an MPOA.
This approval is expected to accelerate parts availability for Australian Defence Force (ADF) aircraft and reduce overall sustainment costs.
The MPOA permits BDA to bulk-produce a range of aerospace-grade items.
These include avionics; electrical, wiring and structural harness parts; electrical and mechanical appliances; and military display equipment, communication systems and components for ADF aircraft.
BDA managing director Amy List said: “This authority builds greater self-reliance into Australia’s defence industry and will improve the availability of our military aircraft through faster, more cost-effective methods of parts production.
“It’s a compelling endorsement of the quality of our production systems and our commitment to identifying ways of strengthening Australia’s sovereign military aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade capability.”
BDA’s team at RAAF Base Amberley recently produced the first part under the authorisation, which is a plastic wire guard for a Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornet.
The two-seat F-model fighter jet is capable of performing various missions in the tactical spectrum.
Granted under Defence Aviation Safety Regulation 21 Subpart G, the MPOA supports all ADF aircraft types maintained by BDA.
This includes the E-7A Wedgetails, P-8A Poseidons, EA-18G Growlers, CH-47F Chinooks, C-17A Globemasters, F/A-18F Super Hornets, EC135-T2+ helicopters and the future AH-64E Apache.
Earlier this month, Boeing received an agreement from the Israel Ministry of Defense for the procurement of 25 next-generation F-15 fighter jets.