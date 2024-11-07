The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) has signed a $5.2bn (NIS19.4bn) agreement with Boeing for the procurement of 25 next-generation F-15 fighter jets.
This deal is a part of a larger $18.82bn aid package from the US, aimed at bolstering Israel’s aerial capabilities.
The sale package includes 50 F-15IA multi-role fighter aircraft and upgrade kits for Israel’s existing fleet of F-15I jets.
The acquisition of F-15IAs is set to enhance Israel’s interoperability with US systems and strengthen its homeland defence, enhancing its deterrence posture amidst ongoing conflict and increasing security challenges in the Middle East.
The new systems will also improve operational readiness and ability to deter and respond to potential threats.
The latest agreement was reached after discussions between the IMOD’s mission to the US and Boeing, in coordination with the IMOD director general Eyal Zamir, finalised the deal during his visit to the US in October 2024.
Eyal Zamir said: “The ministry is executing a comprehensive strategy to enhance the IDF’s operational capabilities. We have secured procurement agreements worth nearly $40bn since the onset of the war.
“While focusing on immediate needs for advanced weaponry and ammunition at unprecedented levels, we’re simultaneously investing in long-term strategic capabilities. This F-15 squadron, alongside the third F-35 squadron procured earlier this year, represents a historic enhancement of our air power and strategic reach – capabilities that proved crucial during the current war.”
The new F-15IA aircraft will incorporate weapon systems, including Israeli technologies, to improve range, payload capacity, and performance.
The delivery of the F-15 aircraft is scheduled to commence in 2031, with an annual supply of four to six aircraft.
Boeing Israel president Ido Nehushtan said: “Boeing takes pride in its longstanding partnership with Israel, a relationship that dates back to our nation’s establishment.
“The company will continue working with the US and Israeli governments to deliver the advanced F-15IA aircraft through standard military procurement channels.”