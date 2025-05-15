RAAF Williamtown and Tindal bases DMT network is the longest land-based connection. Credit: Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Australia has become the first international F-35 operator to connect its simulators at two bases through Lockheed Martin’s distributed mission training (DMT) network for enhanced global training.

Lockheed Martin, in collaboration with the Australian Department of Defence (DoD), successfully connected F-35 simulators at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) bases Williamtown and Tindal, more than 2,800km apart.

This integration allows pilots to engage in distributed mission training exercises, fostering interoperability within the F-35 fleet.

Lockheed Martin F-35 Australia programme director Rob Weitzman said: “Establishing a distributed mission training network between RAAF bases Williamtown and Tindal provides Australia with an advanced training capability that will enhance the readiness of its pilots while reducing the sustainment costs of its 72 F-35As — the largest fleet of Joint Strike Fighters outside of the US.

“Lockheed Martin has established our most significant F-35 sustainment presence outside the US in Australia, and we are proud to work with the Department of Defence and our local industry partners to deliver this record-breaking training capability milestone.”

The DMT network enables pilots stationed worldwide to participate in joint training exercises seamlessly.

It provides a secure platform for practicing complex scenarios, thus improving the pilots’ skills for actual combat missions.

Lockheed Martin F-35 Training and Logistics vice-president Raashi Quattlebaum said: “With distributed mission training, we’re not just connecting simulators – we’re connecting pilots and strengthening operations for 21st century security.

“By training together in a virtual environment, F-35 pilots can build the skills and confidence they need to dominate the skies and execute their missions.”

The F-35 full mission simulator offers a realistic and immersive training environment, allowing pilots to safely test new tactics and strategies.

Lockheed Martin serves as the primary maintenance coordinator for the RAAF’s F-35 fleet, collaborating with domestic industry partners such as Milskil to provide pilot training programmes at Williamtown and Tindal bases.

More than 75 companies based in Australia have participated in the F-35 initiative, securing contracts worth more than A$5bn ($3.2bn). These contracts span a range of services from manufacturing and supply chain management to ongoing support functions.

So far, the Lockheed Martin team has successfully completed training for over 2,915 pilots designated for the F-35 and has prepared 18,105 individuals responsible for aircraft upkeep. These training operations are conducted across a global network encompassing 30 bases that serve various customers.

In April 2025, Lockheed secured a contract from the US Department of Defense (DoD) to convert three F-35 Lightning II aircraft into flight science test platforms.

This contract modification encompasses the procurement of materials, parts, and components necessary for the transformation.