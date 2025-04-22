The newly designated flight science aircraft is expected to bridge the gap in testing capabilities. Credit: kumanomi/Shutterstock.

Lockheed Martin has received a contract modification worth $180m from the US Department of Defense (DoD) to convert three F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter (JSF) aircraft into flight science test platforms.

This contract modification, which was not subject to competitive bidding, will encompass the procurement of materials, parts, and components necessary for the transformation.

The newly designated flight science aircraft is expected to bridge the gap in testing capabilities, facilitating future flight science evaluations of block four capabilities.

These tests will benefit the Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, as well as non-US DoD programme partners and US Foreign Military Sales customers.

The conversion work, which will take place across various locations including Fort Worth, Texas, and Warton, UK, is anticipated to be completed by 31 December 2028.

The F-35 JSF features an enhanced electro-optical targeting system (EOTS).

This system provides precise targeting for both air-to-air and air-to-ground operations and is noted for its high performance and cost-effectiveness.

The EOTS, with a low-drag design, is integrated into the aircraft’s fuselage and features a durable sapphire window. It is connected to the jet’s central computer through a high-speed fibre-optic interface, enhancing the aircraft’s combat capabilities.

The funding for this contract comprises $3.6m from US Air Force research, development, test, and evaluation funds, an equivalent amount from US Navy funds, and $8.8m from non-US DoD programme partners.

These funds were fully obligated at the time of the award, said the DoD.

The Naval Air Systems Command, located in Patuxent River, Maryland, is responsible for overseeing the contract.

Last month, Lockheed Martin, in partnership with the F-35 Pax River Integrated Test Force (ITF), completed an initial flight.

It integrated the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) system onto an F-35B Lightning II aircraft.

This follows a similar successful integration flight test conducted on an F-35C in September 2024.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order aimed at accelerating the acquisition of defence equipment.

However, programmes such as the F-35 Lightning II software upgrades remain outside the scope of the fast-track directive.