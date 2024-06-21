Honeywell’s acquisition of CAES will add key defence solutions to its portfolio. Credit: Honeywell

Honeywell has moved to capture a cornerstone supplier to the US Navy SPY-6 naval radar capability with the acquisition of CAES Systems Holdings from private equity firm Advent International, in a deal worth approximately $1.9bn in an all-cash transaction.

According to a 20 June 2024, release from Honeywell, the deal will enhance the company’s defence technology solutions across land, sea, air and space, including new electromagnetic defence solutions for end-to-end radio frequency signal management.

The combined company will grow the established production and upgrade positions on land and air platforms that include F-35, EA-18G, AMRAAM and GMLRS, Honeywell stated, while introducing “offerings on new platforms” like the US Navy SPY-6 radar and UAS and c-UAS technologies.

“Based on current and anticipated demand, these programmes are expected to grow significantly in the years to come, creating a favourable tailwind for revenue growth of Honeywell’s Aerospace Technologies business,” the company stated.

Cobham: former UK defence stalwart cast to the four winds

CAES Holdings is one of the businesses created by Advent International when it acquired UK-based defence company Cobham in 2020 in a £4bn ($5.6bn) takeover. At the time, Advent expressed its “long term commitment to investing in the UK” through the deal.

In 2020, Shonnel Malani, partner at Advent, said: “Advent is proud to build on our strong track record of UK investment as we take this historic company forward, on the next chapter of its development. We have strong conviction in Cobham’s businesses and look forward to delivering on each one’s full potential, for the benefit of customers, suppliers, and employees around the world.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Following the acquisition of Cobham, the company was split up into separate business units and delisted from the London FTSE stock exchange. Concerns were raised at the time of the acquisition that Advent would seek to break off and sell segments of Cobham.

Months after the takeover was confirmed, Draken International acquired Cobham Aviation Services in September 2020, forming Draken UK to provide aerospace and ‘red air’ training solutions for the UK Ministry of Defence.

In June 2021 US-based power management company Eaton completed the acquisition of Cobham Mission Systems for $2.8bn.

Most recently, in April 2024 European defence system provider Thales completed the purchase of Cobham Aerospace Communications for $1.1bn.