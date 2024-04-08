Thales has finalised the acquisition of Cobham Aerospace Communications, a provider of safety cockpit communication and connectivity systems.
Since July 2023, Thales has been in exclusive discussions to acquire Cobham Aerospace Communications for $1.1bn. Thales aims to capitalise on the trend towards connected cockpits by providing cyber-secured, real-time connectivity between aircraft cockpits and air traffic control.
The acquisition signifies more than just a consolidation of talent and technology. It represents Thales’s strategic pivot towards addressing the industry’s evolving needs.
Cobham Aerospace Communications brings a range of technologies, including full L-Band satellite communications systems, digital audio and radio management solutions, and passive antenna systems.
The acquisition of Cobham Aerospace Communications, with its approximately 734 employees, including 190 engineers, spread across key locations worldwide, further strengthens Thales’s global presence in avionics.
Yannick Assouad, Thales Executive Vice-President Avionics, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “The acquisition of Cobham Aerospace Communications marks a new step in the very attractive and fast-growing communications and connectivity market. Combined with our established expertise in avionics, Cobham Aerospace Communications’ talents and technologies represent a tremendous accelerator for a more sustainable aerospace future.”
Nicolas Bonleux, Chief Executive Officer of Cobham Aerospace Communications, echoed Assouad’s sentiments, emphasising the opportunity for continued innovation and growth under Thales’s leadership. “We are ready to embrace the upcoming revolution in aircraft connectivity and communication and eager to invent a sustainable aerospace future together,” Bonleux remarked.