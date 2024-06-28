Bolivia’s now-dismissed army chief General Juan José Zúñiga (centre) is escorted by policemen following his arrest for an alleged military coup on the presidential palace in La Paz on Wednesday (26 June). Credit: Daniel Miranda / Getty.

An attempted military “coup” in Bolivia has been entirely thwarted following the arrest of its architect, General Juan José Zúñiga, according to President Luis Arce and Bolivia’s Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Zúñiga, who Arce had recently stripped of his military titles, led approximately 200 soldiers to march on the presidential palace and Congress in La Paz, Bolivia’s capital on Wednesday 26 June 2024.

Half a dozen tanks and other military vehicles were used, national outlet El Diario reported. One armoured vehicle reportedly rammed into the main door of the presidential palace.

What a picture.



Bolivian President Luis Arce has met the leader of the attempted military coup in Bolivia face to face at the doors of the Presidential Palace. pic.twitter.com/v2DQDhBGwR — Matt Kennard (@kennardmatt) June 26, 2024

Arce rushed to appoint a new comandante, General José Wilson Sánchez Velásquez, who immediately ordered the Zúñiga-led troops to withdraw.

The soldiers complied, Zúñiga was arrested, and Velásquez was officially sworn in as Army General on the following day. Bolivia’s MoD issued a statement saying the “situation is under control”.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Scores of leaders, regional and beyond, have weighed in with support for Arce and Bolivia’s democracy, from Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commission President.

A coup – or self-coup?

In the process of his arrest, Zúñiga told reporters Arce had asked him to help boost popularity.

Support for the Bolivian President has declined as the Andean nation’s natural gas exports plummet and its currency peg to the US dollar collapses.

🇧🇴 BREAKING: An armored vehicle has smashed through the doors of the Bolivian presidential palace, allowing troops to enter the building.#Bolivia #Coup https://t.co/nKkefsCOrH pic.twitter.com/uRpEBmU9Xv — Agustin Lorenzo (@nitsugalorenzo) June 26, 2024

On 23 June, Arce allegedly authorised Zúñiga to mobilise the armoured vehicles “with the objective of controlling the situation of conflicts in the country”, local news agency Fides reported.

Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo said that Arce had also received reports of “destabilisation attempts” – while declaring that the government did not know more at the time.

Del Castillo added that Zúñiga and former Navy commander Juan Arnés Salvador were two of 17 arrested, but there were “many more who had participated”.

Further arrests are expected, in what some are claiming is an Arce-initiated purge of Bolivia’s top military brass.

Arce is locked in a deepening rivalry with former President Evo Morales. Once allies, Morales has threatened to challenge Arce in Bolivia’s elections next year.

Morales was himself ousted from power in 2019 in what his supporters called a coup, with mass protests and a military crackdown forcing him to resign and flee.

¡El pueblo unido🇧🇴, jamás será vencido! pic.twitter.com/xBCxumADg2 — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) June 28, 2024

Arce, who took office in 2020, has strongly condemned accusations of an ‘autogolpe’, or self-coup.

It is unclear whether the coup was orchestrated by the Bolivian President, allowed to happen to garner sympathy for Arce, or carried out independently by Zúñiga.

Thousands of Bolivians turned out in Plaza Murillo in support of Arce on 27 June, indicating an at least temporary upsurge in his popularity among the Bolivian people.

Bolivia’s limited judicial independence means any internal government investigation is unlikely to get to the bottom of this week’s tumultuous events.

Nonetheless, international attention will remain fixated on Arce’s predicted clampdown, Zúñiga’s fate, and the ramifications of the coup – or self-coup – for Bolivian democracy.