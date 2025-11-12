View of XTEND’s drones. Credit: XTEND/PR Newswire.

XTEND Reality, an AI robotics company, has received a multi-million-dollar firm fixed price contract from the Office of the Assistant Secretary of War (OASW) for Special Operations / Low-Intensity Conflict (SO/LIC) Capability Development & Innovation (CD&I) Directorate in the US.

Under this contract, XTEND is tasked with rapidly developing and delivering Affordable Close Quarter Modular Effects FPV Drone Kits (ACQME-DK).

The company will deliver production, training, spares, and maintenance from its headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

These next generation ACQME-DK lethal small uncrewed aerial system (sUAS) kits, including training, will be deployed to Department of War’s small tactical team operators.

The kits will be used to support precision strike operations and increase survivability for personnel engaged in irregular warfare activities across urban and rural operational environments.

XTEND’s approach emphasises one-way attack loitering munitions that can directly translate tactical intent into action, with limited cognitive demand placed on users.

The system’s design incorporates a high-voltage electronic safe and arm device (ESAD), which has received approval from the relevant fuse safety board.

The drone kits are designed to be modular, featuring vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities and interchangeable payloads.

Mission configurations can be adapted in the field as needed, enabling operators to switch between day or night reconnaissance, deploy reusable distraction devices, conduct inert training exercises, or deliver lethal payloads.

Communication within the system uses both fibre optic cables and hardened radio frequency channels to operate under electronic warfare conditions.

XTEND co-founder and CEO Aviv Shapira said: “This is the first operational system in the world that allows one operator to command and deploy swarms of AI enabled tactical drones remotely, with resilient Fibre Optic-plus-RF dual-comms precision and zero-latency control.

“After years of real combat deployments across five war zones, this is not a concept – it is a battle-proven system, lessons learned and applied, that gives war fighters reach and unparalleled tactical overmatch.”

In December last year, XTEND was contracted to supply its Precision Strike Indoor and Outdoor small unmanned aerial systems (PSIO sUAS) for the Department of War’s Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD).

