Uncrewed system provider XTEND has been contracted to supply its Precision Strike Indoor and Outdoor small unmanned aerial systems (PSIO sUAS) for the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD).
XTEND provides AI-driven autonomous and tactical drones for the defence, national security, public safety, and industrial inspection sectors.
Marking a significant advancement in drone applications for military use, the PSIO sUAS is the inaugural system within its category to receive approval from the US DoD for use as a flying loitering munition platform.
It incorporates sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) that facilitates real-time, precise strike capabilities while requiring minimal input from operators.
Designed for swift deployment in varied settings, including urban landscapes and open terrains, these drones offer strategic benefits by enhancing the effectiveness of missions and reducing exposure to hazards.
The contract award comes on the heels of thorough live-fire trials and safety assessments.
In adherence with the National Defense Authorization Act, production of the PSIO sUAS will be carried out within the US by the Israeli company’s US entity, with the first batch expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2025.
XTEND founder and CEO Aviv Shapira said: “We are honoured to strengthen our partnership with IWTSD.
“The live-fire tests demonstrated the precision, reliability, and operational superiority of our PSIO sUAS solution. This contract validates our technology’s ability to address the complex challenges faced by modern defence forces.”
XTEND’s PSIO sUAS is the product of a two-year joint effort with IWTSD and has demonstrated its effectiveness in recent international conflicts, notably as one of the key loitering munitions employed by the Israeli Defense Forces.
The integration of advanced AI with meticulous operational features enables armed forces to carry out intricate tasks with efficiency, even under challenging conditions.
In 2021, XTEND was contracted to provide the ‘SKYLORD XTENDER,’ a hyper-enabled small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) product for the IDF.
This product offers a human-centric interface that lets operators and first responders remotely manage dangerous situations from a safe distance, virtually ‘sitting inside’ the drone.