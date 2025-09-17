The USAF F-22 can carry its entire missile package in its weapons bays. Credit: US DoD

A USAF F-22 fifth generation fighter broke a new record last year for the longest air-to-air intercept firing

Neither the USAF nor the manufacturer disclosed the exact variant of the AMRAAM missile used

The development of beyond visual range air combat capabilities is a key aim for Western militaries

In the fall of 2024, the US Air Force (USAF) conducted the longest known AMRAAM air-to-air missile shot by an fifth-generation air superiority fighter during a series of tests using an F-22 fighter, it has been revealed.

Detailing the development in a 16 September release, AMRAAM manufacturer Raytheon, stated that the tests “demonstrated AMRAAM’s extended time of flight capability” and in doing so, “proving the munition can significantly increase the lethality of a fifth-generation aircraft”.

The programme is the result of the USAF’s form, fit, function refresh (F3R) development effort intended to enhance the performance of the long-serving missile.

“Achieving air superiority in the future, highly contested battlespace depends on the precision and lethality of air-to-air missiles,” said Sam Deneke, president of Air & Space Defense Systems at Raytheon, an RTX business.

In the release, Raytheon stated that AMRAAM air-to-air missiles are now being produced “at a higher rate than ever before”.

F-22 and its missiles: AIM-120D

The missile has been operational from its earliest variants for more than 30 years, and integrated onto 14 platforms in 43 countries, completing more than 6,000 live fires, according to Raytheon.

The latest variants of the AMRAAM, such as the AIM-120D, are flying considerably greater distances and at higher altitudes that early iterations.

Although not specifically disclosed, the missile was likely the AIM-120D variant, which is being integrated onto the USAF’s F-22 fighter under the Increment 3.2B modernization programme, along with the AIM-9X.

Increment 3.2B also incorporates new hardware, enhances Geolocate capability, and expands Intra Flight Data Link functionality, according to the USAF.

Configured in its main air-to-air role, the F-22 could be loaded with up to eight missiles while maintaining its stealth configuration, incorporating six AIM-120s in its main bay, along with a single AIM-9X located either side in the supplementary weapon bays.

The exact range of the AIM-120D is classified, but it is though to have intercept capabilities between 160-180km, enabling beyond visual range combat, utilizing a two-way data link for in-flight updates and retargeting.

