By gating our content, we are able to help protect our own IP while improving our output for readers.

Army Technology has introduced new ‘Premium Content’ for its readers – here’s an explanation of what’s changing and what isn’t.

Premium Content is valuable

Premium Content is our new free subscription that provides access to deeper analysis, data-led features and exclusive reports drawn from the global research capabilities of our parent company GlobalData.

We’ve introduced Premium Content as a way to package up our most valuable content. In addition to publishing the latest industry news on a daily basis, we also publish interviews, features and analysis informed by our research and the proprietary data and analysis of GlobalData. It is articles like these, with valuable and actionable industry insights, that we are now marking as Premium Content.

Premium Content is protected

The aim of all this is to help us better understand what our audience is reading so that we can continue improving the content we are publishing. Today’s media landscape – even in B2B niches – is fragmented and increasingly under pressure from AI tools. By gating our content in this way, we are able to help protect our own IP while improving our output for readers.

Premium Content is free

We are not introducing a paid subscription for our content. Our Premium Content sits behind a free registration wall that captures some basic details. Users are given a profile of their own, which will be developed with more functionality over time.

For access, just open a Premium Content article on the site and sign up, or visit GlobalData’s website to find out more about its Aerospace, Defence & Security industry intelligence.